Andhagaaram to be out on Netflix 24 Nov

Andhagaaram is one of the eagerly awaited films in Tamil cinema. It will have its premiere on Netflix on 24 November.

The film is produced by Atlee’s A for Apple Productions, alongside Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram under their banner Passion Studios and K. Poornachandra’s O2 Pictures respectively. The cast of the film has prominent names like Arjun Das, Pooja Ramachandran, and Vinoth Kishan.

Says the filmmaker, ‘The script is the hero and everyone kept faith in the story and gave their best. The output is excellent and the audience will love it. The story takes place in Chennai and the characters are interconnected’.