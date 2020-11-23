Covid-19: TN now has only 12,542 active cases, only 3 districts report over 100 infections

Chennai: Fresh Covid-19 cases in Tamilnadu continued to be below the 2,000 mark and were eclipsed by the recoveries as the infection tally edged up to 7.69 lakh on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, only three districts in Tamilnadu recorded over 100 coronavirus cases and nine districts had less than 10 cases each. Chennai continued to have the highest number of persons testing positive.

In the past 24 hours, 2,010 persons were discharged from various health facilities after treatment. The total number of patients discharged rose to 7,45,848. A total of 12,542 persons are under treatment at healthcare facilities and home.

Of the fresh cases, the State capital logged 489, Chengalpet 108 and Coimbatore 154 while the rest was spread across other districts. Nine districts reported new Covid-19 cases in single digits.

A total of 70,809 samples were tested with the aggregate so far rising to 1,15,41,238. Among the fatalities on Sunday, a 54-year old man from Chennai without any chronic illness died of Covid-19 pneumonia, a bulletin issued by State Health department said.