Covid: Centre rushes high level teams to UP, HP, Punjab

Chennai: The Union government has decided to depute high level Central Teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to support the States in Covid response and management.

These States have been either reporting a rise in the number of active cases i.e., those who are hospitalised or are in home isolation under medical supervision, or demonstrating a rise in the daily new cases.

These three-member teams will visit the districts reporting high number of Covid cases and support the State efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. The Central teams shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up.

Earlier, the Union government has sent high level teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur, and Chhattisgarh.