Chennai: The International Human Rights Association has appointed Deepak Tater Jain as the State secretary for Women Empowerment.

According to a press note, Deepak Tater Jain had organised “India’s biggest Women Empowerment Program” in 2019 and is the organiser of the South India Women Achievers Awards

He was honoured by Radha Kolli the India president of Women’s wing. Along with them were Varsha Aswani, the founder of Born to Win Research Foundation and Radhika Dhruv a social entrepreneur.