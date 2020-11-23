Indian Navy to host SIMBEX-20 in Andaman Sea

Chennai: Indian Navy (IN) is scheduled to host the 27th edition of India -Singapore Bilateral Maritime Exercise SIMBEX-20 from 23 to 25 November in Andaman Sea.

The SIMBEX series of exercises between IN and Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), being conducted annually since 1994, are aimed at enhancing mutual inter-operability and imbibing best practices from each other, said an official release.

The scope and complexity of these exercises have increased steadily over the past two decades to include advanced naval drills covering a wide spectrum of maritime operations. it said.

“The 2020 edition of SIMBEX will witness participation by Indian Navy ships including destroyer Rana with integral Chetak helicopter and indigenously built corvettes Kamorta and Karmuk. In addition, IN submarine Sindhuraj and P8I maritime reconnaissance aircraft will also participate in the exercise. RSN will be represented by the ‘Formidable’ Class frigates ‘Intrepid’ and ‘Steadfast’ with integral S70B helicopter and ‘Endurance’ Class Landing Ship Tank ‘Endeavour’ in the exercise,” it added.