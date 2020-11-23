Mind over music

Experimental music creators, producers and DJs, Rusha & Blizza in association with Alfa Records newest EP is here. Experimental music creators, producers and DJs, Rusha & Blizza in association with Alfa Records newest EP is here.

After the overwhelming reaction from their debut EP Mudra, Sutra is listener’s new favourite with an ethnic flair. The duo digging their feet into the fertile ground of folk, electronic and experimental music with a six-track mix Sutra. The six tracks, have an interconnected emphatic feel to them with bass, trap, dubstep and Indian folk to create a special mix.

Rusha (Paurush Kumar) and Blizza (Aman Khare) have always been friends each have their own set of professions and decided to make time for their collaborated passion for music.

The success of our first EP Mudra motivated us to come up with an EP which will create a fresh transformation, the Rusha of the duo, Paurush Kumar shared. ‘We are glad to see the appreciation Sutra has received. In the coming time, more to come.’

Sutra and Mudra peaked at #2 and #7 on Apple Music India’s Dance album charts. The track instant earworm Kaka achieved a #2 on Spotify India’s Viral Top 50 chart as well.