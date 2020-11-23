MMR vaccine protection against corona studied

Chennai: In ‘Analysis of Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) Titers of Recovered Covid-19 Patients’, researchers provide further proof to the theory that the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine provides protection against Covid-19.

Researchers found that mumps IgG titers are inversely correlated with severity in recovered Covid-19 patients previously vaccinated with MMR II.

“This is the first immunological study to evaluate the relationship between the MMR II vaccine and Covid-19,” said coauthor David J Hurley, professor and molecular microbiologist, the University of Georgia.

“The MMR II vaccine is considered a safe vaccine with very few side effects. If it has the ultimate benefit of preventing infection from COVID-19, preventing the spread of Covid-19, reducing the severity of it, or a combination of any or all of those, it is a very high reward low risk ratio intervention.”

“We found a statistically significant inverse correlation between mumps titer levels and COVID-19 severity in people under age 42 who have had MMR II vaccinations,” said lead study author Jeffrey E Gold.

“This adds to other associations demonstrating that the MMR vaccine may be protective against Covid-19. It also may explain why children have a much lower Covid-19 case rate than adults, as well as a much lower death rate. The majority of children get their first MMR vaccination around 12 to 15 months of age and a second one from 4 to 6 years of age.”