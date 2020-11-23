More than 20,000 cyclists attend first Dubai ride

Chennai: An exhilarating atmosphere of positivity and excitement surged through Dubai as a section of the city’s main artery, the Sheikh Zayed Road, transformed into a 14-km cycling track for the very first time as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020.

More than 20,000 cyclists logged their rides to make history and mark a new milestone in their fitness journey with the inaugural Dubai Ride 2020.

Spearheaded by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the event showcased a display of unity. Cyclists hit the roads as early as 5 am, embarking on two routes in the heart of the city – a 14-km loop on Sheikh Zayed Road and a 4-km Family Route around Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard.