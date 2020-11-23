Nazriya opposite Nani for a Telugu film

Nani and Nazriya Nazim are coming together for a Telugu film to be directed by Vivek Athreya.

The makers released the film’s teaser along with the title. The film titled Ante Sundaraniki is touted to be a musical love story. Mythri Movie Makers, the film’s production house, took to Twitter to share the film’s teaser.

The shooting of the film will begin sometime in 2021 and will release towards the end of the year.

Nani tweeted, ‘Love like never before, Laugh like never before. Nani’s 28 is Ante Sundaraniki! 2021 will end on a high. Play starts soon (sic).’