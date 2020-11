Sasikala, a former associate of J Jayalalithaa, is serving a jail sentence post a ruling from the Supreme Court jury pronouncing her guilty in the misappropriation of assets case.

Maverick filmmaker Ramgopal Verma is planning a movie on her titled Sasikala. He tweeted about the movie and its release.

He tweeted, ‘The reason why SASIKALA will release on the same day as THALAIVI is because T has no S in it and I want to show the full real story with also E in it .’