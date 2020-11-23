RJ plans Mookuthi Amman 2?

RJ Balaji’s recent directorial Mookuthi Amman that was released in OTT has managed good reviews.

In a recent media interaction, ‘These days, we get sequels even for films that didn’t run well. Yes, we are planning for the second part. The sequel will go on floors when I get the confidence that a new idea would exceed the expectations of the first part’.

Directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, Nayanthara played the Goddess in the film which also features Urvashi, Ajay Ghosh, and Moulee in the lead roles.