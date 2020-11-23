TN gets ready to face Cyclone Nivar, extremely heavy rainfall 24 & 25 Nov

Chennai: With weather experts warning that there would be heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Nvar in Tamilnadu and Puducherry on Tuesday and Wednesday, the government is gearing up for the challenge.

While NDRF teams have been already sent to Cuddalore, more teams are on standby. The Tamilnadu government has formed special teams of higher officials from various departments and is closely monitoring the situation.

This morning, the Cyclone Warning Division/ National Weather Forecasting Centre/Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi of the India Meteorological Department said, “the Depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestwards in past 06 hours and lay centred about 600 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 630 km south-southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around 25th November 2020 afternoon.”

It added: “Under its influence, the rainfall activity is likely to increase over south peninsular India from 23rd November onwards with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm activity over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 24th to 26th November and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema & Telangana during 25th to 26th November, 2020. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall activity also very likely over Tamilnadu & Puducherry during 24th & 25th and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Rayalaseema on 25th & 26th and over Telangana on 26th November, 2020.”

The sea condition will be rough to very rough over equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal. Southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamilnadu and Puducherry coasts today and very rough to high over southwest and adjoining west-central bay of bengal and along and off Tamilnadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts and also over Gulf of Mannar on 24 and 25 November.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along and off Tamilnadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts from today till 25 November.