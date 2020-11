Actor Thavasi, who was part of films like Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, Rajini Murugan, and Seemaraja, passed away on Monday. The actor was being treated for cancer.

Thavasi had acted in more than 140 films in his career but his family had no money for the treatment so they sought the help of the actors through social media platforms.

Thavasi had completed his scenes in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe which would be his last film.