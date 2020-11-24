Double delight for Amrin Qureshi

Amrin Qureshi has signed a couple of biggies in Bollywood. These two Hindi Films are remakes of Telugu Superhits Cinema Chupista Mava and Julayi.

Directors and producers believe that Amrin has a bright future as she suits well for both glamorous roles as well as for traditional characters.

Amrin is on cloud nine as she is getting big offers from Telugu and Tamil industries even before the completion of her Hindi Films.

Amrin’s goal is to prove herself in Hindi and become a successful heroine in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Rajkumar Santoshi is directing ‘Bad Boy’ which is the remake of Cinema Chupista Mava.

Sajid Qureshi is producing this film in his Inbox Pictures banner. Allu Arjun’s Julayi is being remade in the direction of Tony D’Souza. Amrin plays heroine in it. Shoot of the film will commence from January.