‘Horror movies never fail to engage masses’

Mane Number 13 directed by Vivy Kathiresan and bankrolled by Krishna Chaitanya under the banner Sri Swarnalatha Productions is releasing in Amazon Prime 26 November.

The film stars Sanjeev, Chethan Gandharva, Aishwarya Gowda, Praveen Prem and Varsha Bollamma in the lead roles.

Speaking about the movie, Varsha Bollamma, says, ‘I have been a huge fan of horror films since childhood. While we shot for this, horror movies were a trend. But, of late, there are no horror films and this film will be something that people would love to sit’.

‘The story revolves around a group of friends. I personally didn’t feel that the other person’s character had more prominence than mine or that I could have played another character better. I also don’t believe personally in screen time or screen space,’ she adds.

‘ I m proficient in Kannada as I am from Coorg and I know Tamil as well. But to recreate the same emotions twice was a challenge. It wasn’t organic every time as I expected it to be. Considering it’s a horror film, it’s, even more a challenge,’ Varsha says.

Ramana on his part said, ‘ When the story was narrated to me, I thought I should do it. We shot in a house in Shimoga. Doing a bilingual ( Kannada & Tamil) was challenging. It is an engaging spooky entertainer’.

We shot every single dialogue twice,’ says Ramana.

Sanjeev, who is popular face in small screen today, says, ‘It is a relaunch for me in big screen. Though I did many films as hero before, I lost my way out. Venturing to small screen got me a huge identity. With this movie, I am back on big screen’.