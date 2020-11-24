Regina goes on a Flashback mode

Actress Regina Cassandra is playing the lead in a woman-oriented movie in Tamil titled Flashback.

Flashback is produced by Ramesh P Pillai under his banner Abhishek Films and it would be directed by Don Sandy of Gorilla fame. The movie was launched with a pooja in Chennai on Monday.

Ilavarasu, Anusuya, Uma Riaz, Aryan, 96 Surya, and Mersal Akshanth are also part of the star cast. Flashback has its music by Sam CS and cinematography by S Yuva.

Plans are on to release the movie by the middle of next year.