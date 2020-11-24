Stalin meets Governor, urges release of Rajiv convicts

Chennai: DMK president and Leader of Opposition in Tamilnadu Assembly M K Stalin today called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan and asked him to take action as early as possible to release the seven convicts of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assasination.

Speaking to reporters later, Stalin said that the Governor has assured to take necessary action after proper consideration.

Eventhough a resolution was passed in the Tamilnadu Assembly in 2018, seeking the release of the seven convicts, Purohit is yet to arrive at a decision.

All the seven convicts have been imprisoned for more than 29 years.