Balcony collapses in Santhome

Chennai: A major mishap took place at Santhome High Road when a balcony collapsed this morning due to heavy rains. The incident did not cause any casualties.

Preliminary reports said that the balcony in the third floor of ‘G’ Block in the Slum Clearance Board, Santhome Highway weakend and crashed after incessant rains lashed across the city.

Police said on usual days people slept and stay in the place where the balcony debris had fallen, however due to heavy rains no one was here averting a major accident.

The housing colony is home to nearly 2,000 people.