Cyclone effect : 12 Express, suburban EMU trains cancelled tomorrow

Chennai: The Southern Railway has announced cancellation of all suburban EMu train services in Chennai region today, besides 12 express trains, due to onset of Cyclone ‘Nivar’, which would cross the coast between Tamilnadu and Puducherry tonight.

A railway release here said all suburban EMU services will remain cancelled from 1000 hours today until further notice.

No train service will depart after 1000 hrs on Wednesday. In another release, the southern railway said 12 pairs of train services were fully cancelled today.

They included Chennai Egmore–Madurai–Chennai Egmore special, Madurai-Chennai Egmore–Madurai Special, Chennai Egmore-Karaikudi–Chennai Egmore Special, Chennai Egmore-Sengottai–Chennai Egmore Special, Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore–Tirunelveli Special, Tuticorin-Chennai Egmore–Tuticorin Special, Chennai Egmore-Kanniyakumari–Chennai Egmore Special, Chennai Egmore–Kollam–-Chennai Egmore Special, Rameswaram-Chennai Egmore–Rameswaram Special, Chennai Egmore–Kollam–Chennai Egmore Special, Madurai -Chennai Egmore–Madurai Special, Chennai Egmore–Tiruchirappalli-Chennai Egmore Special trains.