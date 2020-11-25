Cyclone ‘Nivar’ : 4 cargo vessels shifted to high seas at Chennai port

Chennai: With the Cyclonic storm ‘Nivar’ set to cross near Chennai, four cargo vessels, which are working now, are being shifted to high seas one by one in order to ensure safety of the vessels and port facilities.

An official release here said smaller vessels belonging to the Coast Guard, Indian Navy, NIOT etc., are being accommodated in the Jawahar Dock/Boat Basin area of the Port.

Based on the severity of the cyclone, steps are being taken to secure all the shore cranes, gantry cranes and other equipments used for operations inside the port.

Instructions have been passed on to all the Container Freight Stations (CFSs) and Inland Container Depots (ICDs) not to send any container laden vehicles to the port.

Meanwhile, local cautionary signal No.six has been hoisted at the Chennai Port in view of the onset of the cyclone.