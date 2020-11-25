Cyclone Nivar : Navy, Coast Guard ready for rescue, relief works

Chennai: As the Cyclonic storm ‘Nivar’ expected to make a land fall between Tamilnadu and Puducherry coasts tonight, the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard are in a state of readiness to render assistance and for rescue and relief operations.

A defence release said the Tamilnadu and Puducherry Naval Area is ready to deploy five flood relief teams and one diving team at Chennai.

One Flood relief team each was also on standby at Naval Detachment Nagapattinam, Rameswaram, and Air Station INS Parundu.

A Naval ship INS Jyoti has been deployed from Visakhapatnam, with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) materials and diving teams to render assistance as required along the Tamilnadu and Puducherry coasts.

The Indian Coast Guard has kept in readiness 15 disaster relief teams for rendering assistance to the State and district administrations.

It has also deployed four Offshore Patrol Vessels at sea for assisting fishermen and merchant ships, besides two helicopters also on standby for immediate launch post- landfall of the cyclone for rescue and relief efforts.

Three Dornier aircraft are also on standby at Vishakapatnam for surveillance, damage assessment and relief.