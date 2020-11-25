IBM unveils Tej app powered by AI

Chennai: IBM and Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited have unveiled the Tej mobile app, a ‘first-of-its-kind’ Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile application platform powering the B2B business.

The app connects Emerald Jewellery with its 200 dealers, enabling them to search through a growing catalogue of over 500,000 jewellery designs quickly and navigate the complex ordering process easily.

As a part of the multi-year engagement, Emerald Jewellery selected IBM iX, the business design arm of IBM Services, to design, build and deploy Tej, which runs on iOS and Android operating systems.

“Tej will help us showcase our designs seamlessly and allow our customers across the country to order the latest trends in jewellery design, at the click of a button,” said K Srinivasan, managing director, Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited.