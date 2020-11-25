Livinguard joins hands with Sourav Ganguly

Chennai: Livinguard AG, the hygiene brand has partnered with legendary cricketer, former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team and current President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly to be its brand ambassador for masks and gloves. Chennai: Livinguard AG, the hygiene brand has partnered with legendary cricketer, former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team and current President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly to be its brand ambassador for masks and gloves.

A press release here said, ‘As a leader and role model in the world of cricket and beyond, Sourav Ganguly exemplifies the ethos of the Livinguard brand – to prioritize the protection of people and the planet.’

Sanjeev Swamy, founder, Inventor & CEO, Livinguard AG, stated, ‘When it comes to continuous disinfection, no other facemasks are created with the same care and intense R&D as we do at Livinguard. Ammonium, benzalkonium, chloride, silver: these are the toxic substances which masks available in the market commonly use and once it leaches, it can cause irreversible damage to our vital organs and the planet. Livinguard’s top priority is the safety and wellbeing of people and the planet.

Livinguard masks are trusted because they rely on unique continuous disinfecting properties, which has been proven by some of the world’s leading scientific institutions. ‘