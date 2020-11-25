Modi, Sonia, Rahul condole Ahmed Patel’s death

Chennai: Leaders cutting across party lines have expressed condolence over the death of senior Congress leader and party’s top strategist Ahmed Patel who passed away in New Delhi early morning today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace.”

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said she has lost an “irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend”. “I have lost a colleague, whose entire life was dedicated to the Congress party,” Sonia said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset. We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz & the family.”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Patel was an experienced colleague to whom she “constantly turned for advice and counsel”.

She tweeted: “…he was a friend who stood by us all, steadfast, loyal, and dependable to the end.”

Patel, also the treasurer of the Congress, had tested positive for the Covid-19 on 1 October and had been admitted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on 15 November.