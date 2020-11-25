People at Saidapet, Kotturpuram evacuated; 77 relief centres ready in Chennai

Chennai: Ahead of the opening of the gates of Chembarambakkam reservoir, people in low-lying areas have been evaucated in Chennai.

According to sources, around 150 people have been relocated from Saidapet to relief centres. Around 30 people have been relocated from a slum tenement at Kotturpuram.

As many as 77 relief centres have been kept ready. More than 300 people have shifted to these centres. The zones that are under watch are Teynampet, Adyar, Kodambakkam.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has sent Assistant Engineers and Assistant Executive Engineers to the slum tenements on the Adyar river banks.

Commissioner of Revenue Administration K Phanindra Reddy pointed out that when there are heavy rains, the inflow into Chembarambakkam lake would be around 6,500 cusecs only and this can be easily diverted to the Adyar river. Since the Adyar river has a capacity to carry 60,000 cusecs of water, people need not fear about flooding.