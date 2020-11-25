Tamil culture triumphs in Dubai

Chennai: Tamil Culture and Heritage was awarded the best prize in the World Culture Festival held in Dubai recently.

The event was organised by Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department.

People representing several cultures across the world took part in the event.

As many as 40 cultures were represented in the event. Among them, Tamil culture was awarded the best prize followed by Bangla Culture and Ethiopian culture.

Thirukural, Jallikattu, Tamil Novels, Tamil literatures and many other aspects representing the Tamil culture and heritage were displayed at the event.

Judges inspected every stall and went through the various cultures and gave the prizes.

Former Tamil teacher K Meenakshi Sundaram from Selaiyur said that it was indeed a proud moment.

‘Tamil is one of the oldest languages in the world. We had some of the best kings, poets, infrastructure and were the frontrunners in many developments. Our civilisation was well developed even centuries ago which has laid the foundation for the modern day society,’ he said.

PSP Vijay Bala, a Tamil scholar said that the Tamil cukture is rooted in our arts. ‘The Tamil culture is not just restricted to Tamilnadu, but can also be seen in Singapore, Malaysia and Srilanka. Our temples reflect our culture and heritage. Each temple carries great legacy,’ he said.