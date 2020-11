Chennai: The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has named former Ranji Trophy-winning captain S Vasudevan as the chairman of the men’s senior selection committee here on Tuesday. Chennai: The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has named former Ranji Trophy-winning captain S Vasudevan as the chairman of the men’s senior selection committee here on Tuesday.

The other members of the selection panel are: K Bharath Kumar, R Venkatesh, Tanveer Jabbar and TR Arasu.