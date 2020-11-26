4 ICG ships on damage evaluation

Chennai: Four Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ships have started undertaking the damage assessment of seaward area after the severe cyclonic storm Nivar made the landfall near Puducherry early today.

A Defence Ministry spokesperson said ICG ships Sujay, Shaurya, Sarang and Sahunak are undertaking damage assessment of seaward area from Nizamapatnam to Point Calimere after the landfall of Cyclone Nivar.

Meanwhile, a Coast Guard team was assisting the Chennai port in repairing a Tug Boat.

‘Coast Guard provides assistance to Chennai Port Trust’s Tug Boat. Heavy water ingress of flooding in the Aft(rear inside) position of Tug was reported’, sources said.

Team comprising divers and damage control equipment supports in repair work, the sources added.