After cyclone landfall, bus, flight Chennai Metro services resume

Chennai: As the cyclone Nivar crossed the coast between Marakkanam and Puducherry early this morning, air and bus transport services, which were suspended yesterday, resumed today.

Sources said flight services which were suspended as the Chennai airport was shut for 12 hours from 7.00 pm last evening to 7.00 am this morning as a precautionary measure,

resumed this morning.

Though the airport was opened at 7 am, two flights from Mumbai and New Delhi could not land due to maintenance work on the runway, which was water-logged due to heavy rains.

Airport sources said Air Asia flights from Mumbai and New Delhi with 62 and 54 passengers, which were scheduled to land at 7.30 am and 8.15 am respectively, were diverted to Bengaluru.

Chennai Metro Rail services, which were stopped due to cyclone Nivar on Tuesday evening, also resumed from noon today.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in a statement here said bus services, which were suspended in seven districts since 1 pm on Tuesday, will

resume from noon today as the cyclone has crossed the coast.

In a statement, he said normal bus transport services in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts would resume today.

Following the announcement, normal bus services were operated in these districts.