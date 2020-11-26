Dhanush in Delhi for ‘Atrangi Re’

Chennai: Dhanush is currently busy shooting for the final schedule of his Hindi film ‘Atrangi Re in’ Delhi. Directed by Aanand L Rai who launched Dhanush in Bollywood with ‘Raanjhanna, ‘the film also has Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Sources say that by the end of this month, Dhanush will resume shooting for his rural action drama Karnan. From December, the actor will begin shooting for his thriller film with director Karthick Naren.

Dhanush has also signed films Selvaraghavan, Raatchasan director Ram Kumar and Yaradi Nee Mohini director Mithran Jawahar.

Dhanush is all set to work with Vetrimaaran for a movie early next year.