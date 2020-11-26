Maradona passes away, Messi, Pele lead tributes

Buenos Aires: Football legend Diego Maradona died aged 60 on Wednesday, sending the sports fraternity into a state of mourning. Maradona was recently discharged from the hospital after undergoing a surgery for removing a blot clot in his brain. He died due to a heart attack, his spokesman told news agency AFP.

Argentine Football Association (AFA) tweeted to express their sorrow. “The Argentine Football Association, through its President Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts,” wrote AFA on Twitter.

“A very sad day for all Argentines and football. He has left us but he will never leave us because Diego is eternal. I will keep all the beautiful moments that I lived with him and would like to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP,” wrote Lionel Messi.

“Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten,” wrote Cristiano Ronaldo.

“What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky,” wrote Pele, the Brazilian football legend