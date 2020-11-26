‘Oz ready for India’s bowling challenge’

Sydney: Australia head coach Justin Langer on Wednesday said that he has great respect for the formidable India bowling line-up, but added that his team’s batsmen have become familiar enough with the tactics to be ready for the challenge they will throw up.

India and Australia will clash in a full series, starting with the limited-overs leg on November 27 here. Langer said that the contest would likely be an exciting one, thanks to the two teams being evenly matched. We know that world-class Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami form a really good opening combination, said Langer during a media interaction organised by series broadcaster Sony Sports.

We have great respect and the guys have seen a fair bit of them, through the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the last couple of summers. We have played 14 ODIs against India in the last few years and it is seven all, he added.

India possesses a lethal bowling attack, led by pace spearhead Bumrah, and comprising Shami, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur. The spin department features Yuzvendra Chahal along with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. Langer said that the Australians would be ready for the challenge.

The guys have seen each other a lot and that is what I love about the contest. We have played against each other a bit now. So, we have great respect for the spinners, Bumrah, Shami and the other bowlers. Our boys know that they are going to be on their toes all the time against the India attack. But, they are working hard and will be ready, he asserted.

The 50-year-old took pride in the bowling resources of his team. We have got great depth, we showed it throughout the Ashes last year. We managed them according to the situation and how they felt. We have got Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

We have got James Pattinson, Sean Abbott and Michael Neser knocking so hard. We are confident that we can cover whatever the scenarios are. I am really comfortable in that. It is one of the most competitive advantages, said Langer.