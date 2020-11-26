Vishal-Arya movie titled ‘Enemy’

Chennai: Actors Vishal and Arya are coming together for Anand Shankar’s movie. It has been titled ‘Enemy’.

Arya tagging Vishal in his instagram post wrote,”Can’t be Friends always Ooo…Aaa you are my enemy da. Really excited to face my Enemy”.

Following suit, Vishal tweeted,”It’s final. My best friend Arya in now my enemy. We have no choice, except to fight it out in a battle of epic proportion. Gonna be good”.

The action thriller also stars Mirnalini Ravi with Thaman’s music and RD Rajasekar’s cinematography. The actors had worked together in Avan Ivan in 2011 under director Bala’s direction.