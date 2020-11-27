70% of India’s active caseload from 8 States

New Delhi: About 70 per cent (69.59%) of the total active Covid-19 cases India is contributed by eight States/UT– Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.

According to Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra leads the tally with 87,014 total active COVID cases, as of today. Kerala has recorded 64,615 active cases, while Delhi follows with 38,734 total active cases.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum positive change with addition of 1,526 cases whereas Chhattisgarh recorded maximum negative change with a decrease of 719 active cases.

Meanwhile, 78.15 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,970 newly discharged cases. 4,937 people recovered in Delhi followed by 4,815 in Maharashtra.