Ajith’s latest pic from Valimai goes viral

In the leaked picture from the movie Valimai, Ajith was seen wearing a black jersey and performing a bike stunt for one of the crucial scenes in the film.

Shoot of Valimai was put on hold due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Last month, the team resumed the shoot at Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad.

According to sources, the picture was shot while Ajith was performing an action sequence in the film.

Bikers from abroad were roped in for the specific scene and it will be one of the highlights of the film.

A few days ago, there were also reports that Ajith suffered minor injuries while performing a stunt sequence. Fans believe that this could be the scene which Ajith was performing without a body double.

Tipped to be an action-thriller, Ajith will be seen sporting two different looks and his character will have different shades.

Huma Qureshi, who made her debut in Tamil cinema with Rajinikanth’s Kaala, will be sharing the screen space with Ajith.

Produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai also marks the actor’s second collaboration with H Vinoth.

The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Nirav Shah and composer Yuvan Shankar Raja.