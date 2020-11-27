PM to visit Covid vaccine unit in Hyderabad tomorrow

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bharat Biotech’s facility in Hyderabad on Saturday.

According to Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Modi will be arriving at Hakimpet Air Force station in an IAF flight from Pune in the afternoon.

He will directly go to Bharat Biotech’s facility at Genome Valley and return to the Air Force base after the visit.

He will fly back to the national capital the same evening, he said.

It is said Modi will spend one hour at the facility.

Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, being developed by BharatBiotech is now undergoing phase-3 trials.

As per a recent official release from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s office, the Prime Minister held a video conference on 24 November with all the Chief Ministers in which he discussed the method pertaining to distribution and administering of the vaccine to people.