Rana underwent a kidney transplant

Actor Rana Dagubatti was rumoured to hve undergone kidney transplant. Rana repeatedly dismissed the rumours.

Finally, in a chat show with Samantha Akkineni, titled Sam Jam, the actor revealed that he had serious heart complications and suffered kidney failure.

‘When life was on fast forward, there came a pause button… there was BP (blood pressure), calcification around your heart and you have failed kidneys. It would have been a 70 percent chance of stroke or a hemorrhage and 30 percent chance of death.’

Rana broke down on the show and after wiping away tears, the Baahubali actor showed a thumbs-up to the cheering audience.

Rana got married to entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj in a socially distanced wedding in August this year.