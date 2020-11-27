SK begins shoot for Ayalaan

Sivakarthikeyan resumed shooting for sci-fi film Ayalaan. Rakul Preet Singh, Karunakaran, and Yogi Babu are also shooting alongside Sivakarthikeyan.

Produced by RD Raja’s 24 AM Studios, KJR Studios and Sivakarthikeyan’s SK Productions have bought the distribution rights of the film.

AR Rahman is scoring the music and Nirav Shah cranks the camera.

Isha Koppikar and Bhanupriya are also playing pivotal characters in the film.

Apart from Ayalaan, Sivakarthikeyan also has his comedy action entertainer Doctor in the pipeline.