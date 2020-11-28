6 Customs officials under CBI lens for helping import real guns

Chennai: Six customs officials are set to be investigated by the CBI for allegedly helping in importing real guns by marking them as toy guns.

According to a NDTV report, as per a FIR filed by the CBI, the six officials who worked at the air cargo complex in Mumbai allowed the ‘blank guns’ or those without ammunition to be imported by masking them as toy guns in documents between 2016 and 2017.

The investigation agency added in the FIR that at least 255 blank guns were imported by Balaji Automotive Solutions in 2016 by concealing them as toy guns with the help of the six customs officials.

A CBI source was quoted as saying, “This is not just a corruption case but also involves security aspects, so along with Prevention of Corruption Act, the Arms Act has also been invoked against the accused.”

Earlier this week, in an unrelated case, the CBI on Wednesday registered two cases against public servants and conducted raids at their premises in Bihar, Kerala and Tamilnadu and seized Rs 1.07 crore cash.

Sources said that the first case was registered against CEDE, ECR, Hajipur (Bihar) on the allegations that the accused had acquired huge moveable and immovable assets in his name and in the name of his family members during the period January 2009 to October 2020, while posted in Railway.

It was further alleged that during the said period, the accused received a total income of Rs 104 lakh from his salary and others and Rs 40 lakh income of his wife.

During the period, his total expenses were allegedly Rs 67.41 lakh. Thus, his likely saving during check period was allegedly Rs 76.59 lakh.

It was also alleged that during the period, he had acquired and possessed movable and immovable assets at various places in his name and in the name of his family members to the tune of Rs.340.69 lakh.

It was further alleged that during check period disproportionate assets have been computed as about Rs.340.69 lakh (total assets)–approximately Rs.76.59 lakh (likely saving)–approx Rs.264.10 lakh, which was approx 183.40 per cent of the net income, which was disproportionate to his known

sources of income.

Searches were conducted Wednesday at the premises of the accused and others including relatives which led to recovery of cash of Rs.76 lakh, documents related to investment in around 15 properties, investment in jewellery and banks etc and several incriminating documents.

The other case was registered against an Assistant Director, India Tourism, Chennai (Ministry of Tourism) and others, including unknown private/public servants on the allegations that the accused along with the Regional Director conduct periodical inspection in various hotels for the purpose of issuing the classification/licence and in the process, in

conspiracy with Consultant/Hotel owners, obtained undue pecuniary advantage by him and others.

It was further alleged that the accused would be proceeding to Palani near Madurai with the bribe amount of about Rs seven lakh collected from various hoteliers for giving favourable report.