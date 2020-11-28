Coal scam: CBI raids 40 places in three States

Chennai: The CBI today carried out a massive search operation at 40 locations across three States including the premises of some alleged coal smugglers.

The raids were mainly concentrated on West Bengal pertain to a new case registered by the central agency, reports said.

According to reports, it is in West Bengal that Anup Majhi, the alleged kingpin of the illegal operation.

The home and offices of the suspect, who lives in Asansol, were being searched along with those of his associates, added reports.