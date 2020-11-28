Congress makes shocking charge against suicide bid of CM’s Secy

Chennai: Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar has claimed that a ‘leaked video’ that has now reached the hands of BJP high command is the reason for Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s Political Secretary N R Santhosh allegedly attempting suicide.

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar said, ‘This appears to be a case of blackmail. It needs to be thoroughly probed. It concerns a leaked video, which has reached the BJP central leaders.’

He added: ‘I have heard that there is a video of Santhosh, and a BJP MLC and a minister have been blackmailing him. It is also possible they also are blackmailing the chief minister. The video is in the hands of the high command now, which might be the trigger for the attempted suicide. A high-level inquiry will reveal the truth. A probe by the state government will be of no use.’

According to Santosh’s wife Pallavi, Santosh is still unconscious and the doctors said that it would take some time for him to wake up.

Pallavi said that Santosh had attended a wedding on Friday morning and that he seemed to be jovial at the time.

‘He was facing a lot of political pressure. He was scared that he would lose his standing,’ she added.