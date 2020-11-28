Covid-19 testing picks up pace in Chennai

Chennai: The Coronavirus testing is the city has picked up pace after a brief lag. The past few days witnessed lesser number of Covid-19 testing due to Cyclone Nivar.

Since the pandemic break out and subsequent lockdown, Tamilnadu had been carrying out higher number of testing which the government named as an effective method to curtail the spread of the viral infection.

Despite several spikes, Tamilnadu saw the highest recovery rate and lowest mortality rate. On 27 November, nearly 8,052 persons were tested by Health department in Chennai.

According to data put out by the Greater Chennai Corporation, this morning the tally of total positive cases was 3,924 which is at two per cent.

Since the lockdown, Chennai has recorded 2,14,191 cases of Covid-19, of which 2,06,429 have recovered over the months. The recovery rate in the city is at 96 per cent.

Most number of recoveries took place at Anna Nagar with 22,753 persons overcoming covid.

It is reported that nearly 3,838 persons have died due to the viral infection. As per records, 487 persons died in Teynampet, 433 casualties were reported in Anna Nagar and 425 deaths were recorded in Kodambakkam.

Currently, 412 persons have contracted the virus in Anna Nagar and 402 have tested positive in Adyar.

Places such as Manali have the least number of cases at 64 and Shollinganallur has 80 positive cases.

Nearly, 59.91 per cent of those affected with Covid are male and 40.09 per cent are female.

The viral infection has most affected people in the age group of 50-59 with 18.79 per cent belonging to this age group.