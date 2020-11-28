Farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest intensifies

New Delhi: After hours of clashes with the protesting farmers at various border areas of Delhi, the police finally allowed the farmers to enter the national capital via Singhu border.

However, the situation at the Sindhu border which connects Haryana and Delhi remained chaotic and the police used tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse the farmers who have been protesting since Thursday to enter Delhi and register their protest against the farm laws.

Police said farmers have been allowed to hold peaceful protest at the Nirankari Ground in north Delhi.

“After holding discussion with farmer leaders, the protesting farmers have been permitted inside Delhi to hold peaceful protest at Nirankari Ground in Burari. We appeal to all farmers to maintain peace,” said Eish Singhal, Delhi Police PRO.

Thousands in count, these farmers faced multiple flashpoints with the police in riot gear using tear gas, water cannon, barricades and barbed wires upon entering Delhi from adjoining states like Haryana as they insisted to protest the three laws cleared by the Parliament, alleging that these laws will reduce their earnings in the market and give more power to corporations.

Representing more than 30 farm bodies, these farmers will be escorted to a protest site in New Delhi today for carrying out a peaceful demonstration.