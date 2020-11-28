Karnataka CM’s Secretary attempts suicide

Bengaluru: N R Santosh, the Political Secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, is said to have attempted suicide at his Dollars Colony residence in Bengaluru on Friday.

Santosh was found unconscious by his family members in the evening in his reading room. He was rushed to MS Ramaiah hospital nearby. While police said he was critical, the hospital did not respond to queries.

Commenting on the incident, Yediyurappa said, “I don’t know why he did this. Doctors are treating him.”

“I will speak to the members of his family. I don’t know what is the reason behind it. He is stable now. There is nothing to worry,” ANI quoted BS Yediyurappa as saying.

He also said, “I just spoke to him. He’s under the influence of sleeping pills. He spoke to me well. I had met him in the morning, he was fine. We went for a walk also. There must be something. He’ll tell you why he did this. Don’t worry.”

Initial information suggests Santosh was suffering from depression. Santosh was appointed to the post of Political Secretary to the Chief Minister earlier this year and had reportedly played a key role in Operation Kamala.