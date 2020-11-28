Laxman Rawat, Yogesh in title clash in All India Snooker tourney

Chennai: Laxman Rawat of PSPB will meet M Yogesh Kumar of Karnataka in the final of the Ajay Rastogi Memorial-All India Open Snooker Championship here today.

In the semifinals on Friday, Laxman Rawat blanked Ishpreet Singh Chadda of Maharahstra 5-0 in the best of nine-frame contest, while Yogesh got the better of VArun Kumar MCC 5-2.

Earlier, in the quarters, Laxman defeated his teammate S Shrikrishna in a close contest that went down the wire.

In the deciding frame, laxman notched up a break of 109 to seal the fate of his rival and enter the last four stage.

Results: Semifinals:

Laxman Rawat (PSPB) bt Ishpreet Singh Chadda (MH) 5-0

M Yogesh Kumar (KAR) bt Varun Kumar (MCC) 5-2

Quarterfinals:

Laxman Rawat (PSPB) bt S.Shrikrishna (PSPB) 5-4

Ishpreet Singh Chadda (MH) bt Hrithik Jain (MP) 5-4

M.Yogesh Kumar (KAR) bt Dig Vijay Kadian (HR) 5-2

Varun Kumar (MCC) bt Kreishh Gurbaxani (MH) 5-2.