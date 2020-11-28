Mettur Dam water level touches 100 ft for 4th time this year

Chennai: Thanks to copious inflow, the water level in Mettur Dam has touched the 100 ft mark for the fourth time this year.

The full level of the dam was 120 ft. PWD officials said as the inflow into the dam increased, the water level touched the 100 ft.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had released water from Mettur dam on 12 June for irrigation in delta districts.

Amidst gloomy economic scenario there is cheerful news coming from rural Tamilnadu as the State is likely to witness a higher agriculture production this crop year (July 2020 to June 2021) due to the timely opening of the Mettur dam on 12 June, coupled with good seasonal rain in catchment areas.