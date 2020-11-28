Modi’s 3-city visit today to monitor Covid vaccine development

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit three vaccine developments sites in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune today in what is being considered as the latest fillip to India’s vaccine production.

According to an official release, Modi will embark on a 3 city visit to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process.

He will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.

As India enters a decisive phase of the fight against Covid-19, the Prime Minister’s visit to these facilities and discussions with the scientists will help him get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens.