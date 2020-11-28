Puducherry’s Coronavirus count touches 36,092

Puducherry: The Union Territory of Puducherry today added 46 more cases of Covid-19. With this, the total infection count has touched 36,902.

According to a release from Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar, the toll remained 609 as no fresh fatality was reported due to the viral infection for ninth day in succession.

It further said the new cases were detected at the end of examination of 2,904 samples during last 24 hours ending 10 am today.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.65 percent and 96.94 percent respectively, it said and added that 41 patients were discharged after recovery from hospitals during last 24 hours.

Out of 36,902 cases, 519 were active and as many as 35,774 patients recovered and were discharged so far, added the release.