Six-year-old boy drowns in pit filled with rain water

Chennai: In a tragic incident, a six-year-old boy drowned when he accidentally fell into a pit which was filled rain water at suburban Avadi.

Police said the pit was dug up to construct a septic tank in a house under construction. Due to rains in view of the Cyclone Nivar, the work was not completed and the pit got filled with rain water.

The victim was identified as Mohanraj, son of a lorry driver. Police said the boy was playing on the street and stepped into house due to rains, when he accidentally fell into the pit.

His mother, whe came out searching for him, found the boy inside the pit and rushed him to Avadi Government Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Avadi Tank Factory Police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC (unnatural death) and are investigating.