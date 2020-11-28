Testing: 23 States perform better than national average

Chennai: Around 70 per cent (69.04) of the daily new Covid-19 cases are contributed by eight States/Union Territories- Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh.

Maharashtra leads the tally with 6,185 new Covid cases. Delhi has recorded 5,482 cases, while Kerala follows with 3,966 new cases.

According to Union Health department, tests per million population has crossed one lakh mark today. India’s tests per million population stand at 100,159.7.

‘Sustained and progressive expansion in testing infrastructure has played a crucial role in the steep rise of testing numbers.

With 2,161 testing labs in the country including 1175 Government laboratories and 986 Private laboratories, the daily testing capacity has got a substantial boost,’ it said.

Following the national pursuit, 23 States/UTs have better tests per million population than the national average, it added.

Also, 13 States/UTs have lower tests per million population than national average.